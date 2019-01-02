Jan 2: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
N/R: Police intensify security after clash between Anufuls and Konkombas
Renewed clashes between the Anufuls and the Konkombas, which has left some people injured and properties destroyed, has forced the police to intensify security in the areas.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/n-r-police-intensify-security-after-clash-between-anufuls-and-konkombas.html
Otumfuo pledges to collaborate with Safo Kantanka to establish a technical school in A\ROtumfuo Osei Tutu has pledge to collaborate with the Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission and brain behind the Kantanka Group, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, to establish a technical school in the Ashanti Region(A/R).
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/otumfuo-pledges-collaboration-with-safo-kantanka-to-establish-a-technical-school-in-a-r.html
Meet most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, who is the new Archbishop for AccraMost Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie has been appointed by Pope Francis as new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/meet-most-rev-john-bonaventure-kwofie-cssp-who-is-the-new-archbishop-for-accra.html
CAF releases African football calendar for 2019The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the 2019 calendar schedule for all club and international teams.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/caf-releases-january-to-december-2019-schedule.html
‘I will kill myself if you don't allow me give you a BJ"– Yaa Jackson to Shatta Wale
Kumawood teen actress, Yaa Jackson has revealed that she wants to suck Shatta Wale’s penis and if he doesn’t avail himself for the task, she will kill herself.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/i-will-kill-myself-if-you-don-t-allow-me-give-you-a-bj-yaa-jackson-to-shatta-wale.html
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana