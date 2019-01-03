Jan. 3 : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
4 arrested for murder of plantain chips seller at Buokrom Following the death of a plantain chips seller, Naomi Opoku at Buokrom near Kumasi, the police have arrested four people including two juveniles in connection with the death.
Here is why Gov't is supporting 7 local banks to meet BoG's capital requirement A decision by the government to support some seven local banks financially so they meet Bank of Ghana's (BoG) minimum capital requirement has been justified.
Police administration promotes 2,155 personnel
Two thousand one hundred and fifty-five (2,155) officers have been promoted by the Police Administration.
PHOTOS: Black Stars meet Black Queens as David Accam tie the knot with Florence DadsonThe Black Stars forward David Accam who also plays for MLS club Philadelphia Union in the US, is off the market.
FULL STORY: Why Shatta Wale didn't perform at #BlissOnTheHills2018 - Andy Dosty reveals Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale refused to perform at the just ended "Bliss On The Hills 2018" concert which had Jamaican reggae dancehall artiste Tarrus Riley at Abetifi Kwahu in the Eastern region, after taking full payment for his performance.
