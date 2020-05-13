Ministry of Tourism overturns GTA's directive to drinking bar, restaurant operators

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture has overturned the Ghana Tourism Authority's (GTA) directive to drinking bar and restaurant operators.
The Ghana Tourism Authority earlier directed drinking bars to begin business but observe strict social distancing protocols.
They also directed that restaurants can operate sit-down while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.
They also directed all hotels in the country to resume normal services.
However, after the directive, there were some growing concerns from the public as to why the GTA ordered bars to operate.
That has now been overturned by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. In a brief statement, they said the drinking bars will remain closed.
They also ordered all food operators and restaurants to do only delivery and takeouts.
Meanwhile, they also maintained that night clubs remain closed for the time been and said this directive supersedes the one released by GTA.
