MOWAG embarks on indefinite strike over poor working conditions

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana has declared a strike indefinitely over poor working conditions which the Ministry of Health (MoH) have failed to address.
According to MOWAG, they will not succumb to any form of coercion once they have begun the strike until their demands are met without condition.
Their concerns include the lack of maintenance of mortuary facilities, denial of their mandated annual leave, failure to review their remuneration, and the lack of protective clothing, among others.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, General Secretary of the Association, Richard Kofi Jordan said the Fair wages and salaries commission has invited them for a meeting in relation to their strike
''The strike is an indefinate one.Currently, we are in a meeting with the executives of MOWAG to look into a letter brought to us by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on May 27, 2019, before heeding to their call. They have invited us for a meeting at 1 pm today. We are looking into the letter before meeting with them because some of these letters are intended to make us call off the strike''.
The group had earlier announced a similar nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, 2 May 2019 but later rescinded its decision upon the intervention by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).
READ ALSO: Mortuary workers suspend planned nationwide strike
NLC to hold further talks with Mortuary workers over their intended strike