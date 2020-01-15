National Road Safety Authority begins probe into Dompoase accident 

The National Road Safety Authority has begun investigations into the accident which occurred at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region on Tuesday.
The accident which occurred at Dompoase junction on the Komenda Takoradi Highway on Tuesday dawn resulted in the death of thirty-four(34) people and fifty-seven(57) of the accident victims also sustained major injuries.
The accident involved two buses, one said to be traveling from Takoradi to Accra with registration number GR 5704-18 and the other with registration number GN 3780-10 in the opposite direction.
The Takoradi-bound bus tried an overtaking but in the attempt collided with the opposite bus.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Public Relations Officer for the National Road Safety Authority Kwame Koduah Atuahene said the Authority has commenced investigations into the matter
“Unfortunately in the past, institutions treated our recommendations with contempt but now we have the power so we will deal with these matters. I can assure you that this accident would be investigated. The Authority has commissioned investigations into the matter often times when these happen a team has been put together to get to the scene and examine the vehicles and get some recommendations going forward.''
Mr Atuahene also hinted moves by the Authority to ensure stringent enforcement of regulations governing transport companies.
However, the 57 victims who survived the accident are receiving treatment at the hospital,30 have been discharged.
Again, some relatives of deceased victims of the accident have visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to identify and collect their remains.
It took the effort of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Cape Coast to rescue some of the injured while the mutilated bodies of dead passengers were conveyed in vehicles to the hospital.
