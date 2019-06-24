NMSQ2019 : Pope Johns beats KSTS, Notre Dame Girls to make quaterfinals

The Pope Johns Senior High School has beaten KSTS and Notre Dame Girls SHS to qualify for the quaterfinals of 2019 National Maths and Science competition and makes headway to the one-eight competition.
Day six (6) of the competition saw three competing schools, two from the Eastern Region precisely Koforidua which are Pope Johns SHS and Koforidua Senior High Technical School (K.S.T.S). The other competing school was Notre Dame Girls' SHS in the Brong Ahafo Region, Fiapre.
At round one of the competition, K.S.T.S led with 17pts followed by Notre Dame Girls' SHS: 13pts and Pope John SHS: 12pts.
With Notre Dam Girls still leading in round 2, they scored 16pts, Pope John SHS: 16pts and K.S.T.S: 14pts.
The problem of the Day which was another aspect of the contest did not end well with the competing schools all scoring 0 pts. Notre Dame Girls SHS: 0pt, Pope John SHS: 0ptK.S.T.S: 0pt.
At the end of round 4, Pope John SHS topped with 26pts, Notre Dame Girls' SHS: 23pts and K.S.T.S: 15pts.
In the final round of the competition, Pope John SHS topped again with 36pts, followed by Notre Dame Girls' SHS: 23pts and
K.S.T.S: 18pts.
Pope John SHS won the contest qualifying to the quarterfinals of the competition.
READ ALSO: