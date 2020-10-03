NSMQ2020: Adisadel College comes from behind to knock out St Peter's and OLA SHS to qualify for semis

Adisadel College has qualified for the semi-finals of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz.
Adisadel came from behind to beat three-time winners and OLA Girls Senior High School.
St Peters had taken an early lead but surrendered in the 4th round and Adisadel College took over.
READ ALSO: NSMQ2020: Achimota School kicks out four-time winners Prempeh College and KASS to make semis
At the end of the contest St Peter's SHS had 47 points, Adisadel College had points 49 and OLA SHS had 39 points.
However, all schools are now seeded schools for next year’s competition.