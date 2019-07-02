Okyenhene destools Chief of Hemang

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on July 1, 2019, announced at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi that he has destooled Chief of Hemang Osabarima Professor Mirikissi Apori Atta.
The destoolment comes on the back of several complaints of uncustomary conduct and harassment of the people of Dome and Gyampomani and his unlawful claim of ownership of lands in the two villages.
A statement signed by the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, D.M Ofori Atta said the chief of Hemang upon a petition by the people of Dome and Gyampomanin was invited to answer charges before the Kyebi Executive Council.
However, the Hemanghene in brazen disregard for custom, disrespected summons to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa State Council and in a letter addressed to the Council by his lawyers questioned the jurisdiction of the Kyebi Executive Council to determine matters concerning Hemang lands.
The decision to destool him was then made by the Okyehene in the presence of Daasebre Boamah Darko, Adontenhene and Kukurantumihene, the Oseawuohene and Wankyihene , Daasebre Asumadu Appiah, members of the Kyebi Executive Council, Kingmakers and representatives of the Hemang stool.
The Okyehene said the Hemanghene has disrespected customs and tradition by failing to appear before them when he was summoned.
The Gyaasehene of Kyebi, Barima Amoako Darko Ampem poured libation and slaughtered a sheep to give customary validity to the destoolment process.
As custom and tradition demands, the Kingmakers of the Hemang stool are under customary obligation to present a new candidate for installation as Chief of Hemang within 40 days.
The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently destooled two chiefs Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III and Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III.
