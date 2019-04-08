Otumfuo unveils 10-year plan to transform Kumasi

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has unveiled a ten-year plan that will see a transformation of the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.
The ten-year plan also includes an initiative to industrialise the local economy to scale up employment and create wealth in the city.
All the projects which are expected to be executed under the plan are estimated to cost about $400 million and that will be sourced mainly from the private sector.
Chief of Amoaman, Nana Agyenim Boateng, disclosed that the Asanteman Traditional Council will use some stool lands as leverage for the realisation of the projects.
He revealed this in an interview with Luv News at a business executive meeting.
The plan is expected to see a rejuvenation of the Kumasi Jute Factory and establishment of a mango processing factory to be sited at Sabin Akrofuom on the Kumasi-Obuasi main road.
Read also: I’ve worked for peace in Ghana- Otumfuo
Farmers in Offinso have already been encouraged to take up the cultivation of kenaf which is a raw material base for the jute factory.
Mango farms owned by the Asantehene will initially feed the proposed processing plant.
Other areas the plan will explore include a Kente Development Project at Bonwire, Metal Fabrication Support at Suame Magazine, and waste recycling into energy.
Nana Agyenim Boateng said the Ghana Exim Bank is a key partner in the proposed projects.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also want private investors to help explore hostel services at the campuses of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to help reduce accommodation challenges.
A children’s park, modern storey-structure car park and a terminal are also being considered as part of efforts to decongest the central business district of Kumasi.
Nana Agyenim Boateng believes that the plan if implemented will help improve the Ashanti region.
Read also: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, launches $100 million development fund for Asanteman
ww.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News
Source: Nhyira FM