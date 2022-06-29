Police goes after organizers of Arise Ghana demo

Police have arrested 29 protestors who engaged in violence during the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
The arrest was as a result of the demonstrators’ involvement in the “violent attack” on police officers, a statement from the police service has said.
“The police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the police and some members of the public, including school children, during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra.”
The Ghana Police Service said it is reviewing available video footage of the event and will not hesitate to apprehend all other persons who incited the violence.
In the meantime, “the organizers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property,” the statement added.