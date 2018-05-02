President Akufo-Addo, who is known for his sharp suits, seems to have developed a new love for Ghana/African after his inauguration on 7th January 2017 and making waves with his new African shirts.
There has been a surge in the wearing of African prints by Ghanaians, possibly sparked by the Kuffour government as the 'Friday Wear' initiative which sought to promote 'Made in Ghana Goods' as well as a unique Ghanaian fabrics.
President Akufo-Addo, who has been wearing these new shirts to national and public events, seems to be leading by example, especially since the government wants to sustain the Mahama government’s campaign to promote Made in Ghana goods.
President Akufo-Addo has been spotted in several state functions in African prints after his inauguration on 7th January 2017.
President Akufo-Addo is the ultimate gentleman in these African prints:
