SONA: Free SHS sounded reckless but now entrenched part of our educational setup - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the Free Senior High School policy is now an entrenched part of Ghana's educational setup.
He says the policy together with Free Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) have now become integral parts of the country’s educational structure.
While delivering his final State of the Nation Address of his first term of office in Parliament today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, President Akufo-Addo maintained that these two initiatives have strengthened and opened access to teaching and learning at the basic level.
READ ALSO: SONA: It's good Mahama has chosen legal means to contest results instead of violence - Akufo-Addo
Touting the achievements made in the past four years, the President was hopeful that the progress to be brought on by the strides made in education will secure the future of the Ghanaian child.
“Four years ago, it sounded recklessly optimistic, but Free SHS and Free TVET are now entrenched parts of our educational setup. In a few years’ time, we can guarantee that the basic education for the work-force in our country would be at the secondary level. It is a transformational step we have taken, which should quicken the development all around and give us confidence in our future”, he said.
The Free SHS has become a pillar and the policy's core themes of access, equity and equality fulfil the United Nations modified Sustainable Development Goals, where member countries amalgamate those themes in their educational systems to certify adequate learning experiences for students.