Tadi Baby thief pleads guilty, boyfriend claims he was misled

Suspect in the Takoradi Market Circle baby theft saga Mawusi Rose Fiaku, 42 has pleaded guilty to the offence of child stealing and has asked for forgiveness.
The suspect and her boyfriend Lawson Lartey, 32 were in court today Wednesday, March 27, 2019, where Mawusi pleaded guilty.
The boyfriend to Mawusi who was fingered as an accomplice in the act pleaded not guilty and says he was misled to believe that the baby was his.
His lawyer Emmanuel Arthur says his client was misled. He said: "She (Mawusi) continued to give an impression to my client that she had delivered and would occasionally bring a child at night to show him that's his son, which he naively believed, he traveled for 4 months, came back recently and demanded his son from Mawusi, so after 3 days the woman came with another child and said that's his son which he also believed and even called the child Ibrahim" he told Joy News.
The judge presiding over the case asked Mawusi if she has a child and she said she has one child in the Volta region. She also said she was pregnant but had a miscarriage as she was beaten by the police when they came to rescue the baby.
The judge remanded Mawusi and Lartey into prison custody and they are to reappear in court on April 5, 2019.
Background
It will be recalled that on Friday, March 22, the suspect who was dressed in a long dress with a veil covering her face was alleged to have pretended to be shopping in the market and engaged the victim’s mother, Nana Akosua, in a conversation to the extent that the two started speaking their local dialect Ewe.
The unidentified suspect requested to assist Nana Akosua to hand over her baby boy to her to relieve her so could serve customers better. The suspect then took the one-year-old boy and his siblings to a nearby pastries shop and bought them some, and later returned the siblings leaving the one-year-old boy with the pastries seller.
The suspect then promised to return the boy but subsequently bolted away with the boy without the mother noticing. Later, the victim’s mother, realizing their absence at the pastries shop, raised an alarm but it was too late to trace the whereabouts of her baby.
