Takoradi kidnapping: Families of victims call off planned demo

Families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have called off their planned demonstration which was scheduled for April 2, 2019.
According to the spokesperson of the families, Michael Hayford Grant their decision to call off the demonstration is as a result of assurances given to them by Child Rights International and the Ghana Police on finding the girls.
The decision also comes on the back of the appointment of liaison officers to facilitate communications between the families and the police.
“We planned to have a demonstration but that has been suspended because Child Rights are working hard to help us in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to help us get our lovely sisters back,” he told Citi News.
The families had planned to storm the Police headquarters today May 2, 2019.
DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjo, who is the Western Regional Police Commander on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, led a delegation of eight police personnel to the family of Ruth Love Quayson, one of the kidnapped Takoradi girls to introduce the long-awaited liaison officers to the family.
The meeting which was not opened to the media took lasted for 30 minutes.
Rebecca Quayson, a sister to Ruth Love Quayson, one of the kidnapped girls said she is happy that finally, the police introduced to them, three officers who are going to liaise with them on what is happening with the investigation on the whereabouts of the girls.
She expressed the hope that the Police would bring them good news on their promised visit on Friday.
After almost nine months, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 have still not been found.
