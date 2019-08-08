Takoradi Kidnapping : Police must produce detailed account of investigations to help answer certain questions - Rtd officer

A retired Police Officer Superintendent Paul Avoye has urged the Ghana Police Service to put together a well-detailed account of investigations involving the Kidnapped Takoradi girls to answer questions seated in the minds of Ghanaians.
According to the retired Police Officer, these unanswered questions has led to confusion in the minds of the parents and the public.
The Kidnapped Takoradi girls have been missing since last year(2018). In April 2019 the Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference indicated they know the whereabouts of the girls.
Last Friday, August 2 2019, a police operation led to the discovery of some human remains at the home of the key suspect which are believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
The Police again discovered a fourth set of human remains on August 6, 2019, from a well at Nkroful new site in Takoradi.
However, a forensic examination is scheduled to be conducted on the human remains discovered and retrieved from a septic tank behind the home of the key suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
Speaking to Starr FM, Mr Avoye said the police must come out with a detailed account of the missing girls case to clear questions in the minds of Ghanaians
''There are many questions left unanswered by the police which has led to confusion in the minds of parents of these girls. One time, we know where the girls are, another time some human remains have been found. Its high time they come out with a detailed account of all that happened from the beginning to now to make the general public aware of happenings. The Western Regional command must put pieces of detailed account together and present to the national headquarters to come out with a proper and well-detailed account of it to answer questions that has been left blank in the minds of the general public''.
The father of one of the kidnapped Takoradi girls, Alexander Koranchie has indicated that the forensic team visited him today but did not carry out the collection of his blood sample.
He said the team arrived together with clinical psychologists who counselled and encouraged him in relation to the kidnap of his daughter, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie
''About 8 people visited, the clinical psychologists and forensic experts. They did not collect the samples today because it has been put on hold for further notice. The psychologists had a word of encouragement to strengthen me during this times. And also, they adviced me to cooperate with the forensic team when the time is due for the blood sample collection''.
A third suspect has been arrested in Nigeria in connection with the Takoradi missing girls. Father of Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie commenting on that said :
''If the third suspect has been arrested then we know the girls will be found''.
Also, reports indicate that the team are yet to visit the Benutm family today and continue with the Quayson family hopefully tomorrow.
Meanwhile, a case manager at the DNA diagnostic Centre, Olivia Asare says it will take at least a month to find concrete evidence in revealing the identity of the human remains presumed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.