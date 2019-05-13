Behind the scenes photos of John Dumelo's white wedding

Actor John Dumelo and his love Gifty Nkornu are married!.
John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Royal Senchi Resort Hotel was the talk of the town which came with all the beauty and sauce you will love to see.
It was all burst with elegance and beauty in this styled bridal behind the scenes shoot of John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding.
Talk about the beautiful fresh bouquet, floral decor, sparkly accessories, a sleek look and a gorgeous dress to give the chic bride a timeless look. The shoot combines a mix of lush and gold decor, floral details giving us a whimsical wedding vibe.
This bridal styled shoot by Adonai Studios shows one way in which you can bring your dream wedding into reality.
Here are some of the behind the scenes highlights from the wedding below:
The ceremony follows their traditional marriage which was held in May 2018, yes exactly a year ago.
John and Gifty welcomed their first child and decided to later do their white wedding. They both had their maid of honour in the person of Gifty’s best friend Nadia Buari, and Fred Nuamah, respectively, standing by them to show support.
Also present at the ceremony were Jackie Appiah, Kalybos, Desmond Elliot, Oscar Yao Doe, Roselyn Ngissah among other celebrities.
