Prime News Ghana

Photos + Videos : John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding

By Michael Klugey
John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu
John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding

Honestly, we thought we had seen it all after John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's traditional wedding, last May 12, 2018. 

But our hearts were not ready for the level of amazingness that was about to hit us from John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Royal Senchi Resort Hotel.

From Gifty Nkornu’s looks to the special moment where John Dumelo display some amazing dance moves, it was super cute.

The ceremony follows their traditional marriage which was held in May 2018, yes exactly a year ago.

John and Gifty welcomed their first child and decided to later do their white wedding. They both had their maid of honour in the person of Gifty’s best friend Nadia Buari, and Fred Nuamah, respectively, standing by them to show support.

Also present at the ceremony were Jackie Appiah, Desmond Elliot, Oscar Yao Doe, Roselyn Ngissah among other celebrities. 

Here are some of the highlights from the wedding below: 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Integrity Matters: John Dumelo..... the private white wedding. Congratulations is in order! 🔹️Let's examine this picture of the newlyweds AGAIN!🔹️White...... why the color white of all the colors in the world? 🔹️"You" don't wear white with all the lying, committing fraud, fornication, womanizing and scamming you've done. 🔹️Do you have no shame?🔹️Oh nooooooooo baby.... that's the wrong color. 🔹️However, Gifty's dress cannot lie..lol. Look at the dirt at the bottom. 🔹️John Dumelo, your dirt is on the dress. Filthy!!!!! Quite symbolic don't you think😘👌🏾. #johndumelo #jmelo #johndumelo1 #nollywood #johnandgifty #johndumelofoundation #thedumelos #ghollywood #ghanapolitics #ghana #nollywood #legon

A post shared by Lexi (@lexi_con80) on

View this post on Instagram

Integrity Matters: Your big day John Dumelo and you did not disappoint to try to prove me wrong. I love it!!!! 🔹️What happened to the PRIVATE wedding? 🔹️You are indeed a mastermind. You know how to draw attention!! Bravo👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. 🔹️Let's examine this video shall we? 🔹️You're such a gentleman to see if your wife has something to say. 🔹️ I'm glad she declined. Save it for the bedroom Gifty. 👌🏾💯 I didn't realize her voice was sooooo deep. 🔹️Based on her vows she needed cue cards (but we'll examine that video soon). 🔹️John Jr. had to dance with someone special..... what about your other sons? Did they not want to dance with their stepmother? 🔹️You were asked to tell everyone where you met Gifty, your wife. 🔹️Hmmmm...... that's when you started speaking Ewe.🔹️According to you it was a one night stand at the hotel. Am I mistaken? Did I hear you wrong? Let me know dear😉😘 #johndumelo #therealjohndumelo #johndumelonews #johnandgifty #thedumelos #johndumelofoundation #ghana #ghanapolitics #ghollywood #johndumelo1 #DumeloDay #legon

A post shared by Lexi (@lexi_con80) on

 

READ ALSO:

 

 

 

For Latest Entertainment news visit primenewsghana.com 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 