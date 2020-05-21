Dates is beneficial for both adults and children, especially during a time of recovery from injury or illness.
The massive health benefits of dates have made them one of the most consumed fruit.
People consume them in several ways, such as mixing the paste of the dates with milk and yoghurt or as a bread spread for a delicious and healthy breakfast. Dates is beneficial for both adults and children, especially during a time of recovery from injury or illness.
Also, the nervous system can get a lot of help from consuming them, since they have significant amounts of potassium.
1. Treat Sexual Weakness
Studies have shown that dates are beneficial for increasing sexual stamina.
Recipe: Soak a handful of dates in fresh goat’s milk overnight, then grind them in the same milk with a mixture of cardamom powder and honey. This mixture becomes a very useful tonic for increasing sexual endurance and reducing sterility caused by various sexual disorders.
The high levels of estradiol and flavonoid components of dates are what increase sperm count and motility, as well as promoting increased testes size and weight.
READ ALSO: 7 healthy morning drinks to start your day with
2. Treat Diarrhea
Ripe dates contain potassium, which is known as an effective way of controlling diarrhoea. They are also easy to digest, which further helps alleviate the unpredictable nature of chronic diarrhoea. The soluble fibre in them can also help relieve diarrhoea, by providing bulk to the bowel movements and promoting normal, healthy functioning of the excretory system.
3. Prevent Abdominal Cancer
Dates work as a useful tonic for all age groups, and in some cases, they work better than traditional medicines. Since they are natural, they don’t have any negative side effects on the human body. They can be quickly and easily digested for a quick boost of energy.
Although dates carry tremendous nutritional values, great care should be taken in their selection because their surface is very sticky, which attracts various impurities. Therefore, you should only consume the ones that are processed and packaged properly. Also, make sure to wash them thoroughly before eating, as this will help remove the impurities present on the surface.
4. Strengthen Bones
The significant amounts of minerals found in dates make them a superfood for strengthening bones. They contain selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium, all of which are integral to healthy bone development and strength.
READ ALSO: Why you should start your morning with ginger
5. Treat Anemia
Dates have a high mineral content, which is beneficial for many different health conditions but their impressive levels of iron make them a perfect dietary supplement for people suffering from anaemia. The high level of iron in dates balances out the inherent lack of iron in anaemic patients, increasing energy and strength while decreasing feelings of fatigue and sluggishness.