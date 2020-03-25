Here's why the coronavirus may be killing more men than women

Facebook sees massive surge on video calls Facebook has seen usage across its platforms surge in countries that have…

Bechem United CEO confirms five players will be sold Bechem United CEO Nana Kwasi Darlington has confirmed that the club is set to…

Nigeria Covid-19 cases now 40 The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 40.

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus Prince Charles, the Queen's son and the first in line to the British throne,…

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games postponed The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to begin on 24 July, have…

Locals aiding foreigners to enter Ghana through illegal routes The Ghana Immigration Service has disclosed that some Ghanaians are helping…