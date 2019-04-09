Akufo-Addo appoints Prof Kobina Annim as new Government Statistician

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, on the recommendation of the Public Services Commission, appointed Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, an Associate Professor, as the substantive Government Statistician.
Prof Annim started work on the 1st of March 2019, a statement signed by Kwadwo Asante-Mensah, Director of Administration at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), said on Tuesday, 9 April.
“The management of the Ghana Statistical Service presents its compliments to you and wishes to inform you of the appointment of a substitutive Government Statistician.
“We are entreating you to accord him the necessary courtesies in the performance of his duties as Government statistician,” the statement said.
