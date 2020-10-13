Call Abronye to order immediately - NDC Youth to NPP

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call it's Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye to order.
Abronye has accused Jonh Mahama of masterminding the death of late Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford.
The lawmaker was shot and killed instantly on a road last week, with the initial reports linking the shocking death to a possible robbery case and his death has generated a lot of talks.
Abronye has accused Mahama and the NDC of being behind the murder and the NDC has rubbished the claims.
The NDC Youth in a statement said: "The NPP must call the hireling Abronye to order. If there is anyone to blame for the murder of the MP and several other killings in the country as well as the state of insecurity, it is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Akufo-Addo has overlooked the use of thugs by the National Security to abuse and harass innocent citizens"
They also went on to say Abronye is known for always wanting to tarnish the image of John Mahama.
A couple of months ago, Abronye alleged on NET 2, an Accra-based private television station that to further their cause of creating an atmosphere of insecurity, fear and panic in the country, so as to make the current administration unpopular, some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.
Mahama on May 6, 2020, lodged a complaint at the police headquarters through his lawyers, LithurBrew Company.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service subsequently invited Kwame Baffoe for questioning over the said allegations.
