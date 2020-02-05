PrimeNewsGhana

Disregard reports of Prez. Akufo-Addo ordering the arrest of Prof. Frimpong Boateng and John Boadu

By Mutala Yakubu
Prof. Frimpong Boateng
Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin has moved quickly to deny reports that President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to arrest Minister for Environment Prof. Frimpong Boateng and NPP General Secretary John Boadu.

A release on social media said the two were being arrested for their involvement in the missing excavators sage but that has been quashed now.

The Ghana Police Service yesterday issued a statement announcing the arrest of six (6) persons for their involvement in the missing excavators and other equipment seized by operatives of Operation Vanguard.

The six persons arrested so far are; Horace Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin.

Eugene Arhin posted on his Facebook wall and urged Ghanaians to disregard the reports.

