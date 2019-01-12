EC clears NDC MP aspirant to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

Delali Kwasi Brempong has been cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest on the ticket of the NDC for the vacant Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to contest the by-election, slated on January 31.
The consent for him to contest was given by the EC on Friday, January 11, 2019, after he filed his nomination form with the Ayawaso District Office located at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Accra.
The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat became vacant after the death of Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the sitting member of Parliament on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Delali Brempong arrived at the premises of the EC together with some NDC party executives to present the forms.
Charles Kwame Osei, the Deputy Returning Officer, Ayawaso West Wuogon who received the forms, told the Ghana News Agency that, the Commission was satisfied with the provisions on the nomination forms after its assessment.
“We have gone through all the forms to cross-check and make sure that the forms are in order, and I can tell you that the NDC aspirant has met the needed requirements by EC to contest for the by-election”.
He said as required, the NDC Aspirant submitted a cheque for ¢10,000 as filing fee, two registered voters’ signatures on the forms as a proposer and seconder, respectively.
This was supported by 18 other registered voters in the Constituency as assenting to the nomination.
Other documents are two copies of a recent post-card-size photograph taken against a red background, revealing the full face and ears of the candidate.
