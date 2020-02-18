"Even if our thumbs are chopped off we will use our toes to vote for you"- Asempaneye chief to John Mahama

The Omanhene of Awaso Asempaneye, Nana Oko Twansuo III, says his people are ready to vote massively for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama to become President again.
He said this is because, during Mahama's tenure as President, he started many infrastructure projects in the area and other parts of the country.
He specifically mentioned the provision of a CHPS Compound for his community and the start of work on the Awaso town roads.
Nana Twansuo said his people are working and praying for John Mahama’s victory in 2020 because the people of Asempaneye see him as a redeemer, urging all Ghanaians to give their votes to John Mahama.
The Omanhene made the comments when the NDC flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him as part of his #SpeakOut tour of the Western North Region.
According to Nana Twansuo, the people of Awaso Asempaneye are looking forward to the NDC expanding the CHPS compound into a hospital and complete the Awaso town roads.
“Even if our thumbs are chopped off on December 07, my people and I will use our toes to vote for you to come and continue with your good works,” he said.
President Mahama thanked the chief and his people for the acknowledgement of the contributions of the NDC, adding that he is aware of the challenges facing cocoa farmers in the region and will take measures to tackle them.
The NDC flagbearer said the decision to sell fertiliser to cocoa farmers among others is insensitive and affecting the output of cocoa production.
The #SpeakOut tour will take place in all 16 regions of the country. Mr. Mahama said major development projects especially roads in the Western North Region were executed by the NDC from the era of President Rawlings through President Mills.
He added that at the time of exiting office in 2016, many contracts were awarded for the upgrading of roads, stressing that, those contracts were either abrogated or stopped by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
He promised to revisit all those projects and new ones when voted back to power.