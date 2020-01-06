Grand scheme by Asante Akyem North Constituency Executives to get incumbent MP to contest Parliamentary primaries unopposed

PrimeNewsGhana has intercepted a grand scheme plotted by some executives of the Asante Akyem North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to get the incumbent member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi to contest the Parliamentary primaries unopposed.
According to PrimeNewsGhana sources, the plot in place is that Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the Constituency executives are coercing electoral areas coordinators to sign a schemed petition on behalf of their Polling Station Executives (Delegates) indicating a consensus to allow Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi to go unopposed.
The coordinators have been promised huge sums as a reward for their effort. This follows an initial failed plan to lure and collate signatures from delegates two weeks earlier for the same purpose.
This unpopular move is an attempt to subvert the will of the people, which has the potential of dragging the NPP back to opposition as well as drastically reduce the hold of the party on the legislature.
Party faithfuls are saddened by this development which they believe could affect the party at the Presidential level and can easily send them back to opposition.
They have therefore called on the National Executives of the party and ultimately President Akufo- Addo, to bring leadership to bear in calling Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the Constituency executives in Asante Akyem North Constituency to order.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has planned to hold Parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on April 25, 2020.
The NPP has I69 sitting Members of Parliament out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.
Below are details of the plot
DIABOLIC PLAN TO GET HON. ANDY APPIAH KUBI, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ASANTE AKYEM NORTH, TO GO INTO THE IMPENDING PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES UNOPPOSED INTERCEPTED
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives for the Asante Akyem North Constituency are engaged in a grand design to allow the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi contest the 2020 Parliamentary primaries unopposed.
Democracy is a type of political system that requires a popular vote or representative election to take place to elect leaders and other officials. Simply put, the leaders are chosen by the people.
The NPP stands as a citadel of democracy in Ghana and a champion of free and fair election of representatives. In December 2016, Ghana held its seventh multi-party elections under the Fourth Republic.
The NPP won the 2016 election by a record margin of 1,500,000 votes and also wields absolute majority power in parliament. This enviable feat is by no accident. It became possible because there was a burning desire and absolute commitment to adhere to the tenets of democracy.
A conscious effort was made to ensure that internal competitions and elections are free and fair and whoever emerges winner was indeed the will and choice of the majority.
It is sad to note that this unparalleled ‘tour de force’ and goodwill that the party seems to be enjoying would be short-lived and we might end up in opposition if immediate steps are not taken by the National Executives and the President to quash the notorious selfish ambition of some individuals within the party.
The NPP Constituency executives for the Asante Akyem North Constituency are diabolically seeking to protect the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area in the impending Parliamentary primaries.
We have intercepted a malicious scheme to ensure Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi goes into the Parliamentary primaries for election 2020 unopposed.
To carry out this diabolic agenda, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the Constituency executives are coercing electoral areas Coordinators to sign a schemed petition on behalf of their Polling Station Executives (Delegates) indicating a consensus to allow Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi to go unopposed. The coordinators have been promised huge sums as a reward for their effort.
This follows an initial failed plan to lure and collate signatures from delegates two weeks earlier for the same purpose.
This unpopular move is an attempt to subvert the will of the people, which has the potential of dragging the NPP back to opposition as well as drastically reduce the hold of the party on the legislature.
It is highly unthinkable why an incumbent MP and constituency executives of a party that believes in participatory democracy would be scheming to impose a Parliamentary candidate on the people. This self-preservation is unacceptable and a blatant display of contempt for democracy.
This menacing and Machiavellian politics must not be allowed to fester. Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the Constituency executives should know that the NPP party has structures and these structures must be allowed to work.
Democracy is a system based on the consent of the governed. In this respect, the will of the people must prevail. The Ashanti Region is the strongest hold of the NPP. This strength is built from the constituency level.
It is, therefore, politically imperative that the views and will of the grassroots at the various constituencies are respected.
Any MP who has executed his duties and performed creditably to the expectations of party members should not habour any anxiety going into the primaries, because, his good works will speak for him. Only ceremonial and non-performing members of Parliament who have failed in their duties would seek to evade democratic competition in the impending Parliamentary primaries.
The parliamentary slot is not the preserve of anyone. Due process must, therefore, be followed where any member who qualifies should be allowed to file his nomination and delegates must as well be given the opportunity to select their choice based on merit in a free and fair election.
Protection of the position of sitting MPs and the imposition of candidates on constituents is very primitive in this current democratic dispensation and has the potential to derail the party’s efforts and political fortunes.
Party faithfuls and even most of the delegates are outraged by this development and are therefore calling on the National Executives of the party and ultimately the first gentleman of the land, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo, to bring leadership to bear in calling Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the Constituency executives in Asante Akyem North Constituency to order.
“Any Machiavellian tactics that would be employed to impose Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi or subvert the processes leading to the parliamentary primaries for the 2020 election will be strongly resisted and the consequences may be very devastating for the party” they fumed.