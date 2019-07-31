I'm difficult to be 'uprooted' in Ablekuma West - Ursula Owusu

Member of Parliament of Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful says it will be difficult for her to lose her seat.
Ursula Owusu Ekuful in 2015 contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma West Constituency. She retained parliamentary seat during the 2016 general elections by winning with 34,376 votes out of the 60,558 valid votes cast making it 56.96 %.
In an interview on Asempa FM monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, she outlined some contribution the people in her constituency has benefitted through her hard work as an MP and stated that it will be difficult for her to lose a seat in her constituency.
Commenting on the NDC primaries, Ursula Owusu who doubles as the Communications Minister also urged assembly members to run a civil campaign devoid of insults to maintain a strong relationship amongst themselves
''Some of the assembly members are testing the waters whilst some have picked up nomination form for the NDC primaries. Let's all have a decent civil campaign to relate with each other well in the future. We shouldn't incorporate insulting words and other negative political strategies to attack each other in our campaigns just communicate with the people what you seek to do. I wouldn't be surprised people in the NPP will contest for the NPP primaries to win the seat but it will be difficult to uproot me, that all with the #stillmaintain# ''.
She also outlined some contributions in her constituency (Ablekuma West):'' Just this week we started training 15 men and women with driving skills.50 women have also been trained in hairdressing, makeup to enable them start-up businesses on their own. Again, we have trained about 200 youth in digital skills(telemarketing). Four people have also been given taxis to work and support themselves''.
