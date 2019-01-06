'I can change the minds of Ghanaians to vote for NDC' - Spio-Garbrah

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ekow Spio-Garbrah says he has the ability to change the minds of Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2020 general elections.
Spio-Garbrah says he was able to change the minds of Ghanaians to accept the Value Added Tax (VAT) after an earlier attempt faced a fierce resistance by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).
“And in the same way, I can change the minds of Ghanaians to vote for NDC within 18 months after winning the NDC primaries, “he said.
He was having an interaction with NDC delegates in the Tema East Constituency.
This move in line with his bid to become the party's flagbearer as the NDC primaries are scheduled for January 26, 2019.
He recounted how ex-President Jerry John Rawlings solicited his help in explaining to Ghanaians why Mr. Kwow Nkensen Ackaah, then Vice-President to President Rawlings, was campaigning also to become Vice-President to then-candidate John Agyekum Kufuor.
Spio-Grabrah also commented on the need to involve former President Rawlings in the NDC's campaign for the 2020 general election.
He said, “President Rawlings wants to see a party that upholds its own values, the values of probity, integrity and accountability.”
“In fact, it’s disappointing over the years that some elements within the party are moving the party away from those values to what people think it’s a monetization culture, and if we seem to be following those values, I am sure Rawlings would be happy to come and campaign for the party.”
He said it was important to acknowledge the work done by past leaders of the NDC, adding that, “Don’t enjoy the benefits of NDC and not want to honour the fathers of the party. That’s the only way to build on what they’ve done.”
