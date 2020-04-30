I have an idea who my running mate is and I will name the person at the right time - Mahama

John Mahama flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he already knows who he will be picking as his running mate but can't name the person now because it is not appropriate.
Mahama believes the entire nation is focused on the fight against COVID-19 and selecting a running mate now will be beneficial to the course of the NDC
The NDC re-elected John Mahama as their flagbearer in 2019 but the former President is yet to pick a running mate.
Mr Mahama in a Facebook live session on COVID-19 said even though he has a fair idea who he wants to choose as a running mate it is not the ideal time to name the person.
"I have a fair idea who my running mate is, we are not late in naming my running mate, what is the use of naming a running mate in the midst of COVID, we can't outdoor him now as we are all fighting COVID, so in the appropriate time we will do that. But I can assure you he will be someone that will help to transform this nation when I become President come January 2021".
Last month Mahama had to deny reports that he had appointed Professor Kwesi Botchwey as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.
Mr Botchwey has been strongly tipped to become the running mate to John Mahama.
Several names have been mentioned as favourites for the position.
Key names such as Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kwesi Ahwoi, Prof John Gatsi, Nii Okoi Dsane, Alex Mould are some of the names that have prominently come out for the running mate position.