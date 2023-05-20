Late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah goes home today

Philip Basoah, the late Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, will be buried today, Saturday, May 20.
Members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as MPs from both the Majority and Minority sides, will be in Kumawu to commiserate with the family of the deceased and pay their last respects to the late legislator.
There will be a by-election on Tuesday, May 23, following the death of Philip Basoah.
Both NPP and National Democratic Congress are campaigning vigorously to win the seat.
The NPP government a few days ago started some infrastructural projects in the area.
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta denied that the recent infrastructural development in the Kumawu constituency aims to influence voters ahead of the by-election.
Background
Born in 1969, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.
He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.
Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.
In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.
In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.