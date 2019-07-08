Limited voters' registration : We won't extend the exercise - EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, EC has indicated that they will not extend the period for the limited voters' registration exercise in the country.
According to the EC, the extension of the exercise being called for by the NDC and some groups will not be granted.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for an extension of the Limited voters' registration exercise after the process ended on July 7, 2019.
The NDC said due to the various challenges that confronted the exercise there will be a need for the EC to extend the period for the registration to allow those who were not able to register to do so.
Deputy EC in charge of Corporate Service Dr Eric Bossman Asare in an interview with Citi FM said, "Is not going to happen what the commission has done has to do with the fact that some people were in the queue yesterday at 6 pm all these people are going to be captured today or at most tomorrow but we've noticed that as at yesterday when we were closing almost all those who appeared at the registration centres were captured, few districts we have identified the numbers, I know of Ayawaso West Wuogon for example about 400 people have been identified in the queue and all of them will be attended to today nationwide we have all the numbers so we are not going to do any general extension."
READ ALSO :