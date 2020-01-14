New voters' register : We thank God no casualty was recorded during ‘Tikusiya’ demo - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he is happy there was no casualty recorded during the 'Tikusiya' demonstration which was organized in opposition of the new voters' register at Tamale.
According to the President, there has been series of demonstrations against the voters' register in the past years which has been coupled with chaos but the ‘Tikusiya’ demonstration did not record any casualties.
The ‘Tikusiya’ demonstration, which was staged at Tamale last Saturday was in protest of the Electoral Commission's move to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 elections.
The demonstration was attended by supporters of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Eagle Party, All Progressives Party (APC), Great Consolidated Population Party (GCPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Reacting to this at the opening of the New Year school in Legon, Accra, today, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the demonstration against the EC's move to compile a new voters roll did not result in chaos
“ let me state a Ghanaian irony. Five years ago, we had demonstrations in Accra calling for a new, credible register, in which some citizens were maimed and brutalized. Indeed, a citizen, young Justice Adzakuma, lost his eye, and died last year. May God bless his soul. Today, we are having peaceful demonstrations in Tamale, this time protesting against the decision of the Electoral Commission, whose constitutional remit it is to compile an electoral register, to have now a new, improved register. Fortunately, in this new era, there are no casualties. God bless Ghana”.
However, the opposition parties justification of protesting against the Electoral Commission is that they say the new voters roll is unacceptable and will amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources.
Meanwhile, a group calling itself the coalition of political parties are in support of the Electoral Commission's move to acquire a new voters' register ahead of election 2020.
The parties believe the new voters' register will enhance the credibility of the elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.
