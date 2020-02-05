The next Parliament will be weaker due to inexperience - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says the next Parliament that will be formed after the 2020 general elections will be weaker.
The experienced parliamentarian says most of the old Members of Parliament who are well vested in political affairs will not be contesting again and that will see a weaker House.
He cited an example with Member of Parliament for Nadowli West Alban Bagbin who is the longest-serving MP currently in Parliament.
Mr Bagbin has decided not to contest his seat again as he did not pick nomination forms to compete in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently held primaries.
The 62-year-old is currently Ghana's longest serving MP as he assumed office in 1996.
Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii-Sen show said due to the monetization of the primaries, many come to parliament with the intention of amassing wealth and not to learn.
"Today because of the conduct of the primaries which is monetized, one goes to Parliament not to help the nation but to amass wealth so when they come, they do not learn. Politicians are not father Christmas and they find a way to recoup the money spent. Most of the experienced men are not there anymore and I think the next Parliament will be weaker"
Kyei Mensah Bonsu indicated that Alban Bagbin's decision not to seek re-election will leave a gap in Parliament
“With all his experiences gathered for close to 24 years, Bagbin will leave a gap in parliament”.
Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency,once said Bagbin's decision not to contest again might be down to NDC's internal politics.