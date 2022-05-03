Annor Walker adjudged as NASCO Coach of the Month for February

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has been adjudged Coach of the Month for February in the Ghana Premier League after outstanding spell in the month.
The announcement was done live on the Ghana FA weekly news programme which streams on various social networks.
Walker was able to beat off competition from Asante Kotoko gaffer Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu to land the award.
Annor led the Wonder club to three wins on the bounce in February without dropping a single point from three matches.
He will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited who sponsors the monthly gong.
Great Olympics are currently sitting at 7th position on the league table following their goalless draw against Eleven Wonders FC last Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.
Olympics will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League next weekend.