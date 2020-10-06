Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delighted to have signed 'high-quality' Partey

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has expressed excitement after his outfit secured the capture of Ghanaian international Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
The London club on the transfer deadline day completed the signing of the midfielder after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.
The 27-year-old who has been a priority signing for Arsenal this summer put pen to paper on a 5-year contract until 2025 on Monday.
Mikel Arteta who is happy with the acquisition of the midfielder said 'high-quality' Partey brings a worth of experience to his outfit.
"We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we're now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad," he said.
"He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.
"We're very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He's an intelligent footballer and we're looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we're building at the moment at the club."
Thomas Partey played 188 times for Atletico after joining the club in 2011.
Partey won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico and signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.
The midfielder made 35 league appearances and scored three goals for Diego Simeone's side as they finished third in La Liga last season.
Partey, who has 29 international caps, will wear the No 18 shirt at this new club.