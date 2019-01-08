Normalization Committee to contact CAF over use of Special Competition to select Africa reps

Normalization Committee (NC) in a meeting with club owners consisting of the premier league and division one clubs has rescinded their decision to use the stop-gap competition to select teams to represent Ghana in Africa next season.
According to CAF Inter-Club regulations, participants of the Champions League are drawn for the elite national league while that of the Confederation Cup are drawn from the national cup.
In Ghana, clubs that emerge winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup are the ones that qualify to play in the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.
But due to the halt on all official football activities since June 2018, the Normalization Committee are looking to produce Ghana’s representatives for both continental competitions from its Special Competition.
The stop-gap competition will see each of the 64 clubs receive a minimum amount of Ghc 20,000.
An earlier statement from the interim Ghana FA suggested winners of the competition in Tier 1 and Tier 2 will be representing Ghana in Africa.
President of the Normalization Committee Dr Kofi Amoah, speaking to clubs said meetings of this kind is helpful and he will l have a consultation with CAF to see the way forward.
"These kinds of meeting are extremely essential and I am happy the issue has been raised. I would like to say that the club representation bit for Africa has been withdrawn," he said
"We would hold further discussion with CAF to know the way forward. We will accordingly update members on the decision"
"Competitive games are used to determine clubs that represent the country in Africa inter-club competition. And so we need to discuss with CAF how it will be in the current scheme of things. This is just a special tournament to fill the void created," he concluded.
