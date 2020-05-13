Autonomous Premier League: Togbe Afede, two others nominated to serve on Committee

Ghana Premier League clubs have nominated Board chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV as one of three representatives for the autonomous Premier League.
The two others are Mr John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the CEO of Inter Allies Football Club.
READ ALSO: Cudjoe Fianoo advises GFA on plans to make the League autonomous
A statement from the Ghana Football Association read: Following the decision of the Executive Council to start the process leading to the Premier League going autonomous, the elite division clubs have nominated three persons as their representatives to serve on the Autonomous Premier League Committee.
The three representatives selected at a meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020, include Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the CEO of Inter Allies Football Club.
It would be recalled that the Executive Council on May, 8, 2020 announced that a committee will be instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.
The Executive Council of the GFA will decide on its two representatives to serve on the five-member committee at its next meeting.
READ ALSO: Takyi Arhin insists Ghana Premier League going autonomous is long overdue