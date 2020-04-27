Bechem United CEO implores GFA to donate part of FIFA's $500k to gov't

Bechem United CEO Nana Kwesi Darlyn is calling on the Ghana Football Association to donate part of its financial package from FIFA to government.
Ghana is one of the hardest hit Africa country of covid-19 and as part of measures to control the spread of the virus President Akufo-Addo yesterday extended the ban on social gatherings by two weeks.
READ ALSO: Paul Dogboe reveals why his son Isaac parted ways with Freddie Roach within a week
Churches, Companies among others have supported government in the fight against Covid-19.
According to Nana Kwesi Darlyn, the GFA need to follow suit, by donating part of the $500,000 to government to prove that they share in the challenges they are encountering at the moment.
“Personally I think there must be a donation to government’s Covid-19 fund, so that they will see that GFA is responsible”, he told Asempa Sports.
“So that it will not protray the picture that we always want to receive.”
“If we allocate even a small amount to them and government notices that we are responsible, then they might even consider topping up the money for us because of our kind gesture”.
“I want us to show the government that (we are responsible ), I don’t think its something that’s difficult, the ExCo will sit down and realise this makes sense so they will pick it up” he concluded.