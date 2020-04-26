Clifford Aboagye eyes debut Black Stars call-up

Former Ghana U-20 star Clifford Aboagye is eyeing a call-up to the senior, national team, the Black Stars.
After his impressive output at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship staged in Turkey, where he aided Ghana to a third place finish and won the bronze wall as well, the midfielder's progression has stagnated.
However, The 25-year-old who now plays in Mexico, for says he is keen on to getting his first invite for the national team and has been preparing himself for the occasion.
“Getting my Black Stars debut has always been something I work towards. I know it could come at any moment so I have to get myself ready. I have done it at the youth level and Ghanaians know what I can do”.
“I knew there are a lot of people that are not following me in Mexico, but those who watch my games know I am playing regularly.
He also indicated that much will be dependent on the head coach since the team has a lot of good players at where he does best but adds that he has enough enough quality to make the Black Stars tick.
“It also depends on the coach because he knows the set up he wants to play. I believe I can give support to our attacking midfield to assist the strikers; that is what I am good at.”
“We already have good players in the middle for Ghana and I don’t think I will have problems playing with them.”