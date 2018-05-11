Don Bortey says he was better than Ronaldo in his prime

Former Ghanaian International and Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Bernard 'Dada' Don Bortey has revealed that, he was better than Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, when he was in his prime.
Don Bortey was one of the most promising talents in Ghana but could never realize his full potential.
The player, in an interview with Zylofon FM said, he was better in his prime than Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo when I was playing". "Trust me, my target was to win the World Best player. If I had a better management like him (Ronaldo) or I went to Europe like my other colleagues, trust me, my target was the World Best and the Africa Footballer of the year award" he added.
Liberia President George Weah remains the only player from Africa to win the Ballon D'or and Bortey added, if the former AC Milan forward did achieve that, he could have equally done that.
"If Oppong Weah won the Ballon D'or, why can't I win it. I can win the World Best because in life, if I came to play football for you and an offer comes, you should have allowed me to leave so that I can go make ends meat for my self and my family, but you see for all the misfortunes in my career, I blame Accra Hearts of Oak", he concluded.
Read also:GPL: Aduana beat Liberty 3-2 in outstanding game
Don Bortey now 35, has had stints with several clubs in Ghana. The winger came to the limelight during his Hearts of Oak days. He also played for Aduana Stars and New Edubiase, but is currently without a club.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana