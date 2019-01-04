Ethiopian giants St George terminate Titus Kassimu Glover' contract

Former Amidaus Professionals midfielder Kassimu Titus Glover have been axed by Ethiopian heavyweights St George SC.
The midfielder joined the team barely three months ago and have reportedly faced the chop due to poor performance.
The 23-year-old, however, did not take part in any competitive match for the Ethiopian giants and with club eager to win the local league and compete continentally, they had to release Glover to create space for incoming players.
Glover has had stints with AS Pelican and CF Mounana in the last season after leaving Ghana in 2015.
He becomes the second Ghanaian to be released by the club after goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe.
