GFA confirms new League format for 2020/21 season

Ghana Football Association (GFA) have confirmed a Zonal league is likely to replace the regular format of football when bounces back.
The GFA last week announced that they have set that the 2020/21 League season will commence in the second week of October 2020, subject to approval from the government of Ghana.
In a statement, they said they will continue to work with Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Health Service, the GFA Medical Committee, Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to bring back football in the safest way for all participants.
The statement added, the new season which will be run as a project will be dubbed - Football Against COVID-19 – offering entertainment to Ghanaians while staying safe at home.
READ ALSO: GPL clubs call for meeting with GFA over Covid-19 relief fund
Since the announcement of the football season starting in October there have been rumours that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the GFA is considering 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season to be played in Northern and Southen zones.
"Reacting to the matter, General Secretary of the GFA prosper Harrison Addo said: "... we said second week of October we would like to start the football season subject to government approval," he told Citi FM.
We are working with all the stakeholders ( National Sports Authority Sports Ministry, Ministry of Health, Football Clubs etc) to then bring a season that will be football against Covid, offering entertainment to Ghanaians.
So we will work with our partners and sponsors and all these stakeholders to ensure we create a format of a league that will be possible to play during this time."
If the Zonal League happens, it will be the second time the Ghana premier league will be played in zones after the 2004/2005 season where Hearts of Oak won the championship after pipping Kotoko by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.
READ ALSO: Bechem United head coach Romain Folz leaves club
The Southern Zone will have clubs like Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Ashantigold, Bechem United, King Faisal and Eleven Wonders while the Northern Zone will comprise of Hearts of Oak, WAFA, Great Olympics, Elimina Sharks, Inter Allies, Dreams FC, Liberty Professionals, Karela United, Legon Cities, Ebusua Dwarfs and Medeama.