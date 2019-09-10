GFA Presidency: My qualities puts me ahead of my competitors - Fred Pappoe

Former vice president of GFA, Fred Pappoe says he has a unique set of qualities that puts him ahead of his competitors in the race to become the next leader of the Association.
According to the Great Olympics board member, his requisite experience acquired by working with the association sees him as the best fit to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Speaking on “The Game Show” on Uniiq 95.7FM, Pappoe stated that in spite of all the relevant experience and qualities he possesses, he is also a listener and a unifier.
“All the people who have shown their interest are very qualified and they are knowledgeable men.
However, I will say that I present a unique set of qualities and characteristics that put me ahead. I have the experience that I will describe as decorated.
When I was with the FA, I was the chairman of the Black Stars management committee and I oversaw our World Cup campaigns in 2006 and 2010. They were successful too based on the reception we got in and outside Ghana. For that, I got two Order of the Grand Medal Awards (Civil Division for Excellence in Sports) from former President Kuffour and the late President Mills.
In addition to these experiences, I have competencies in business administration, football administration, planning and management, business advisory services and the rest.
Let us add that the during the best years of the past FA’s administration between 2006 and 2011/12, I was a very active member as the Vice-President.
In addition to these competencies and experiences, I am a listener and a unifier and I am a stickler for accountability and transparency. I am not saying that the other gentlemen who want the position do not have these traits but if you take a cumulative look at what is needed for the FA, I would say that I stand tall.”
The race for who to replace former president Kwesi Nyantakyi has intensified following the Normalisation Committee declaration that elections are opened.
Already, several personalities including Kurt Okraku, Winfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah have declared their intention to vie for the Ghana FA seat.