Ghana maintains spot in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana are unchanged in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday.
The West Africa powerhouse despite an early exit from AFCON 2019 maintained its 52nd position.
On the continent, the Black Stars slipped a place down to hold the seventh position. Senegal also maintained its position at the top while African champions Algeria are the biggest mover in the July edition having jumped up 28 places to rank 40th and 4th in Africa.
Africa’s top five national teams are made up of Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco and respectively.
One the global stage, Brazil have climbed to second on the table with Belgium are still the best-ranked team.
The top five ranked teams respectively are Belgium, Brazil, France, England and Uruguay.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 19 September 2019.
