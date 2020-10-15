Ghana to construct 50,000 capacity stadium for 2023 African Games

President Akufo-Addo has confirmed the construction of a new 50,000 capacity Olympic Stadium for the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana.
According to the President, land has been secured for the construction which will host the opening and closing ceremony of the games.
The stadium which will be sited at Borteyman, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region will cost an estimated 200,000 million dollars.
"Presently, none of the sports stadia in Ghana meets the required standard for continental games. It is thus necessary to construct appropriate sports facilities in the country that will be able to host the 25 sporting disciplines from the African Games.
I’m happy to that land has been secured to construct the necessary facilities for the games and the procurement process to engage the contractor is ongoing,” President Akufo-Addo said during the inauguration of the LOC.
“The facilities to be constructed include a 50,000 capacity Olympic stadium complex, multi-purpose sports halls for all indoor sports, aquatic centers for swimming and tennis courts,” he said.
The President further stated that the facility will be converted into a University for Sports and Development after the successful hosting of the games.
The President on this week inaugurated a nine-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) to commence preparations towards the 13th African Games.
Members of the LOC include, Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah, GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Rex Brobby an Olympian, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah an advisor to the Minister for Youth Sports, Legal Practioner Eva Okyere, Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare a lecturer and researcher at GIMPA, Ahmed Osumanu, Communications consultant to the Ministry Of Youth and Sports and Dr Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a clinical psychologist.
The 13th edition of the Africa Games, formerly known as the All African Games would involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.
The African Games is a multi-sport event held every four years with the competing nations coming from the African continent.
The 2023 African Games will also serve as qualifiers for the various disciplines for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.