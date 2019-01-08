In-form Warris strikes again in Nantes win over Montpellier

Ghana striker Majeed Waris was on target for his club side FC Nantes when they beat Montpellier 2-0 in the French Ligue 1 Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old enigmatic opener for the Yellow and Green lads on the 62nd minute as they whipped Montpellier 2-0 at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Waris goal marked his third goal of the season in 17 appearances for the French club and has an assist to his credit.
Warris impressed greatly before making way for Samuel Moutoussamy in the 87th minute.
Nantes sealed the win in the 81st minute through Nicolas Pallois' bullet header.
The win moves Nantes to the 11th position on the league log with 23 points after 18 games.
Waris, who joined the Canaries on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto in the summer, had to wait for his 12th appearance before opening his scoring account for the side.
The 27-year-old broke his scoring duck in October during Vahid Halilhodzic side's 3-0 thrashing of Montpellier in the French Cup.
Nantes will be entertaining Stade Rennais on Sunday and Warris is expected to play an integral role for the Yellow and Green outfit.
