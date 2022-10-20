Hearts of Oak announce Slavko Matic as new head coach

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment appointed Serbian trainer Slavko Matić as the club’s new head coach.
The 46-year-old who has joined the Phobians on a two-year deal replaces Samuel Boadu who was sacked last month for poor performances.
Matic will be assisted by David Ocloo who led the club on the interim for the CAF Confederation Cup games against AS Bamako; with Richard Oppong as Goalkeeper’s trainer, and Enock Jordan Daitey as fitness coach.
The UEFA Pro Licence holder has had stints in his native Serbia, China, Qatar and Slovenia, with his last job coming at Bulgarian top flight side, Septemvri Sofia where he was in charge until October 9, 2022.