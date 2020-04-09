Hearts of Oak ‘reach agreement’ to sign Nuru Sulley

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement to re-sign defender Nuru Sulley.
With a host of clubs linked with his transfer, the Phobians have moved fast to secured the services of their former defender who left the club in 2014.
Sulley who has training with Hearts of Oak for the past 3 months has agreed a two deal with coach Edward Odoom's charges.
According to 27-year-old, coach Edward Odoom played an instrumental role in him rejoining Hearts of Oak.
"I have being training with the team for the past three months, if not for a deal I had outside, I should have started playing in the league for Hearts," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.
"I have given the MD my options which they have also said their part, I wanted to sign for either a year or till the end of the season but they want me for 2 years which I have agreed to the 2 years.
He continued, "The only left is the monetary aspect but they should not forget I am coming with a lot of quality, am bringing business to the team, will draw a lot of supporters to the Stadium.
"And another thing is that my target is to break into the national team which I know will attract a bigger offer to the advantage of Hearts of Oak so they should consider all these in our monetary discussions, won't charge them for rent because am staying in my own house.
"Coach Odoom is one of the reasons I want to play for Hearts of Oak again, am itching to play for him. He has shown me enough respect as well ad as other players, I have developed certain likeness for him."
