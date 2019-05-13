"I always tell people, patience is key"- Asamoah Gyan to fans after scoring a brace for Kayserispor (VIDEO)

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan after a torrid period at Kayserispor scored a brace for in their 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Liga on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Gyan was introduced in the 55th minute when his side were trailing 1-0 and he came and rescued all three points for them.
The substitution quickly yielded as the Ghana international pulled his side level with a diving header in the 74th minute.
The 33-year old made it 2-1 in the 79th minute as he powered home another header this time got the assist from his Ghanaian counterpart Bernard Mensah.
After the game, Gyan took to his Twitter handle to thank his teammates and the club fans for their support.
"I always tell people, patience is key. It takes a day to change everything. Thanks to my teammates for the victory today. Also, I will like to thank the fans for their patience and trusting in me. God bless you all. On to the next.
Gyan has now scored 5 goals in 16 appearances for Kayserispor in all competitions this term.
