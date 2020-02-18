I'll join a GPL club when the 2nd transfer window opens - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has disclosed that he will sign for a club when the Ghana Premier League second transfer window opens.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the second transfer window of the 2019/2020 football season will be opened on the midnight of Friday, 13, 2020.
The second transfer window is expected to close on the midnight of Monday, April 13, 2020.
According to Bekoe, who claim the 2007/2008 Ghana Premier League golden boot with 17 goals in 23 matches said he will be making a return to the domestic topflight championship to help with his experience when the next transfer window opens.
"I will join a club during the second round to help with my experience. Striking abilities in the league is very low because aside Yahaya Mohammed and Victorien Adebayor I think striking is a very big problem in the league."
CK Akonnor’s is yet to name his squad for the 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan in March as the Black Stars seek to book a place to the AFCON 2021 to be staged in Cameroon from 9th January to 6th February 2021.
Meanwhile, Eric Bekoe is calling for Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed to be handed an invite due to his impressive performance so far in the Ghana Premier League.
"Yahaya deserves to be in the team because he is doing it for Aduana Stars. We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up. If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad” he said.
"How many of our professionals are scoring outside, comparing his strikes with the foreign players we can attest to the fact that he is in-form than them."
Yahaya is the joint top scorer with 10 goals in the ongoing league.