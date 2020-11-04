Kotoko signs 5-year partnership deal with StarLife Assurance, Star Assurance

Asante Kotoko have secured a new partnership deal with StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupines on Wednesday announced that they have entered into a partnership deal with StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance for the next five seasons.
READ ALSO: Kotoko announces parternship deal with sports performance analysis company
A club statement read: We are delighted to announce a "SOLID" partnership with StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance for the next five seasons, beginning with 2020/21.
This mutually beneficial deal makes StarLife Assurance the Official Life Insurance partner of Asante Kotoko SC and Star Assurance the team's official General Insurance provider.
Kotoko becomes the second Ghana Premier League club to join hands with the StarLife Assurance after Hearts of Oak.
READ ALSO: Photos: Hearts of Oak launches partnership with StarLife, takes delivery of bus ...
StarLife Assurance Company Limited is a leading Life Assurance Company offering a wide range of need-based life assurance products designed to meet the financial security needs of the insuring public.
Incorporated as a limited liability company in compliance with the new Insurance Law 2006, Act 724 in October 2005, thus making it the first Life Assurance company to be separated as a composite Company.
StarLife Assurance has over the years delivered value added services to its valued clients making it one of the preferred Life Assurance companies in Ghana.
The Company's mission is: To help people identify the most secured wealth creation opportunities and provide them with unique financial security solutions.
While, Star Assurance Company Limited (“Star Assurance”) is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance businesses in Ghana. It commenced business in April 1985.
The company's mission is ''To optimize resources in order to give clients increased satisfaction, employees optimized human potential and shareholders maximum value.''